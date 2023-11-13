Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $23.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.