Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

