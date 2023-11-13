Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,753 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

