Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 135 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,002.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,877.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,899.31 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

