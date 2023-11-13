Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.54. Conduent shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 29,021 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. FMR LLC grew its position in Conduent by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Conduent by 25.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Conduent by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 135,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.