ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $115.55. 941,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

