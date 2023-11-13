Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.32 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

