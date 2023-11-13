Contrasting Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $3.07, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.08 $46.59 million $2.01 9.04 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.93 $4.06 billion $0.21 14.71

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 21.57% 7.64% 0.78% Banco Bradesco 7.80% 9.53% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.