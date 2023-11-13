Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copart Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Copart has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 20.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 717,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

