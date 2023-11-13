Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Copart has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 20.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 717,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

