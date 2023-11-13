Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CPLF
Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance
About Copperleaf Technologies
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Copperleaf Technologies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.