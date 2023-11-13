Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

CPLF stock opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.79.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

