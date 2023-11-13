Cormark Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$206.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

