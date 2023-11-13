Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $576.02. 350,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

