Critical Analysis: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Playtika and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 8 4 0 2.33 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $13.91, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,092.98%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Playtika.

This table compares Playtika and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35% Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.62 billion 1.10 $275.30 million $0.78 10.08 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.38 $28.03 million $0.38 7.50

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Playtika beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

