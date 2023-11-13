Critical Contrast: Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.34% -84.94% 6.64% Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $4.13 billion 0.36 $102.60 million $3.09 10.99 Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.01

This table compares Brinker International and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brinker International and Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 3 9 3 1 2.13 Southern Concepts Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group.

Summary

Brinker International beats Southern Concepts Restaurant Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. The company also operates virtual brands, It's Just Wings. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.