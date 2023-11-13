CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $37,719.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,973.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,719.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,973.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,813 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $41,379.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 623,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,199.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $275,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSPI opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSPI. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

