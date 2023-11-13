CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 143.9% in October

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSP Stock Down 3.2 %

CSPI opened at $24.00 on Monday. CSP has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $43,648.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 632,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,100 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,648.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 632,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,842 shares of company stock worth $275,529 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

