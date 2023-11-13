CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CSP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. CSP has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,892,037.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,892,037.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $37,719.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,973.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $275,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

