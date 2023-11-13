Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Position Lowered by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. lessened its stake in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,991 shares during the quarter. Cue Health makes up about 0.4% of Koch Industries Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Koch Industries Inc. owned about 8.49% of Cue Health worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Stock Up 3.5 %

HLTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 119,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Cue Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

