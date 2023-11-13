Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 281,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

