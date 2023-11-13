Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $69.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
