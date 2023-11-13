Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

