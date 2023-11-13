Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $239.32 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

