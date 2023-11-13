Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $328,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $97.75 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $243.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.11.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

