Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 3.4 %

NVR stock opened at $6,035.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,921.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,008.56. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,295.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,548 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

