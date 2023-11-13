Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

