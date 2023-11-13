Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at $62,506,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 26.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,155,000 after acquiring an additional 786,230 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Block Trading Down 0.8 %

SQ opened at $51.09 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

