Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $219.02 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

