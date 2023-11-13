Daido Life Insurance Co. Has $275.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Daido Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 30.5% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.89% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $275,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.70. The stock had a trading volume of 294,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,476. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.23 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

