Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 10,761.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 64,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Deere & Company by 20.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,558,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $370.18. 447,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

