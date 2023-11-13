Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $19,687.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $19,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek US Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DK traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 123,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DK. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.