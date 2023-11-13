DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $94.05

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.05, but opened at $96.80. DexCom shares last traded at $100.31, with a volume of 589,704 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

DexCom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

