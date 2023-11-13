Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXT. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.63. The company has a market cap of C$373.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.17%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

