DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 31,538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,421 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 31,538 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

