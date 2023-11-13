Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

