Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 9,951,687 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $296,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $12,780,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.