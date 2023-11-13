Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $52,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,821,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,258 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,409. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Disc Medicine by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRON opened at $48.57 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

