Diversified Healthcare Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DHCNL)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.