Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 2,168 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.83. 128,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,138. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

