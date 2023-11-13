Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.39. 176,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

