Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,154. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

