Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.98. 119,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.68.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

