Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.88. 18,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.