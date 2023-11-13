Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.