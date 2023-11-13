Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 101,321 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,601. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

