Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

