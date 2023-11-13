Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. 1,394,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,027,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

