DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of DBL opened at $14.15 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

