DURECT’s (DRRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

DURECT stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

