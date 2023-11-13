Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Up 4.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.32. Approximately 81,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 240,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.97. The company has a market cap of C$675.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.82%.

Insider Activity at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

