eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in eBay by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

